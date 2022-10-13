‘Plead The Fifth’: Yellowstone’ Star Heroically Refuses To Spoil Season 5

Don’t expect “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes to give away any information about the upcoming season.

The new season of “Yellowstone” premieres November 13 on the Paramount Network, and millions of fans are amped up and excited to see what comes next for the Duttons.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Season four ended with Kayce, who Grimes portrays, having a vision and seeing “the end of us.” Nobody has any idea what the hell that meant, and while there are plenty of theories, Grimes isn’t interested in sharing any spoilers.

“I feel like it would be frowned upon to divulge. I feel like I would get a phone call. So I’m gonna plead the fifth on that one,” Grimes told the New York Post when asked what the season four cliffhanger might have meant and where Kayce will go in season five.

“Yellowstone” fans can’t wait for season five to start. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” fans have been kept in the dark about what to expect.

Whatever Kayce saw in the closing moments of season four has been a very hot topic among fans. Did he see the end of him and Monica? The end of the Duttons? The end of someone else?

Nobody knows, and clearly Grimes, has zero interest in sharing any info about what will happen starting November 13.

As I’ve said a few times, the only thing we know for sure is that my time jump theory is correct, and John Dutton will open season five as the Governor of Montana.

Other than that, you’ll have better luck trying to get your hands on the nuclear launch codes than you will “Yellowstone” spoilers.

When does “Yellowstone” return? Fans are eager for season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan and the people running “Yellowstone” have put in maximum effort to make sure spoilers don’t leak. As Grimes said, he couldn’t say anything without getting a phone call.

I have no doubt he wasn’t joking. If any spoilers leaked, it could ruin the entire season. It’s that simple, and Grimes and everyone else is committed to making sure it doesn’t happen.

Now, what do I think will happen in season five? I truly have no idea and I have no inside information. Your guess is as good as mine. What I do know is I’m excited and ready to roll. November 13 can’t get here fast enough.

“Yellowstone fans are eager for season five to start. The premiere of season five is November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

