The midseason finale of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The eighth episode of season five, titled “A Knife And No Coin,” appears to set the stage for a major battle in the midseason finale.

It’s Jamie Dutton vs. John Dutton, a battle we’ve waited all season for. Hell, we’ve maybe waited years for it. The preview seems to indicate things are going to get dark and chaotic right from the jump.

"He has declared war upon us." Don't miss a single second of the mid-season finale, TONIGHT on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/EP922ZicdR — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 1, 2023

“Yellowstone” is having a very strong season.

It’s hard to believe we’re already at the midseason finale tonight. For those of you who don’t know, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network decided to split season five into two parts with a total of 14 episodes.

Through the first seven episodes of season five, the stage has been set for an epic battle as Jamie, once again, appears ready to cross his father.

As the preview indicated, he plans to attempt to impeach him through his position as Montana’s AG.

The “Yellowstone” midseason finale looks great. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1609595431465488385)

Sarah Atwood has dug her claws deep into Jamie. As I’ve written before, he might be the dumbest character in TV history when it comes to women.

If a good looking woman bats her eyes at him, he throws all logic to the wind. It looks like he’s about to do it again.

The “Yellowstone” midseason finale looks incredibly dark and sinister. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1609595431465488385)

Honestly, I’m holding out hope Jamie is secretly playing Market Equities and isn’t actually going to cross his father. Of course, how would he do that while actually trying to impeach him? Doesn’t seem logical.

Also, what exactly does John need Kayce’s help with? We know Kayce is a natural killer. Will we get to see some more blood flow?

Whenever the youngest Dutton son is involved, you can’t rule it out.

What will happen in the “Yellowstone” midseason finale? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1609595431465488385)

You can catch the midseason finale starting at 8:00 EST on the Paramount Network. Make sure to check back for my full recap and review once the episode is ever!