‘What The Hell?’: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Previews Season 5

More hints are trickling out that “Yellowstone” season five is going to be absolutely off the rails.

The premiere of season five is November 13, and fans are counting the days down until we’re back on the ranch with the Duttons.

While information about the new season has been highly-protected, some hints and clues have dropped that the upcoming episodes will be packed full of carnage.

"Yellowstone" returns November 13.

When star Forrie J. Smith was asked by Click2Houston.com what fans can expect out of season five, he responded with, “Everybody is going to go, “What the hell?”

His comments back up what producer David C. Glasser previously said when he told TVInsider, “Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened.”

What can fans expect in season five of “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

No matter how you slice it, all signs point to season five being absolutely insane, and that should be music to the ears of fans.

Now, what exactly should fans expect once November 13 rolls around in 61 days? Honestly, your guess is as good as mine.

When does “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Anyone who says they know what will happen with Beth, Rip, Kayce, John, Jamie and the rest of the crew is almost certainly lying.

Paramount Network has gone out of its way to make sure nobody knows. The only clues we have is that it’s going to be very wild with some unexpected twists right from the jump.

That kind of makes me think there will be a time jump, and Glasser’s comment backs up that theory.

Millions of fans are eagerly waiting for “Yellowstone” to return on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

We’ll find out November 13 when the first episode of season five drops. I can’t wait, and I know many of you reading this feel the same way.