A Major ‘Yellowstone’ Death Spoiler Might Have Been Figured Out On Reddit

Videos by OutKick

Reddit users believe they know the fate of at least one major “Yellowstone” character.

Fans of the hit western are eagerly awaiting its return for the rest of season five, which will be the show’s conclusion.

Viewers are desperate to know who will die and who will live. Will John Dutton survive? Almost certainly not. Kayce and Monica? Odds seem to be in their favor to make it out alive, but nobody knows for sure.

However, a Reddit threat from a few months back that has resurfaced (via Yahoo) seems to think one character’s fate is sealed.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

WARNING: ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPOILERS MIGHT BE BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The midseason break for season five saw Jamie intent on killing his sister and Beth and John appeared to come to the agreement Jamie also had to die. That’s where fans were left. It’s obvious something has to give. They can’t all survive.

Well, a now-viral Reddit thread predicts that it won’t be Beth that Jamie kills. It will be Summer Higgins who goes down in a case of mistaken identity.

Will Summer Higgins die on “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Since Summer is living in the main house, I really think Jamie’s hitman will mistakenly kill her instead of Beth. That is the only reason I can see why she is in John’s house other than she is a convenient piece for John’s enjoyment now that the ex-Governor has moved on. I can’t see Beth getting killed just yet,” the Reddit post predicts.

On the surface, the theory makes perfect sense. Taylor Sheridan plays the long game, and there’s really no serious reason for Summer Higgins to be around.

However, her getting killed could drive John to take out Jamie. Her death could be the catalyst that brings everything donw.

When will season five return?

While everyone’s fate hangs in the balance, the show’s future also hangs in the balance. It was supposed to return in November to close out its epic run.

However, it’s now unclear when/if that will actually happen. Kevin Costner reportedly has made it clear he doesn’t intend on shooting the rest of 2023.

That would make a November return impossible. Fans will be ready to riot if they don’t get to finish “Yellowstone” this year.

Will “Yellowstone” return in 2023? (Credit: Paramount Network)

You can also expect absolute bloodshed whenever it does return. Will that include Summer Higgins? It definitely seems like it might. Give us your theories in the comments below.