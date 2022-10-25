“Yellowstone” dropped another outstanding video ahead of the new season starting.

The new season of the show with Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes premieres November 13 on the Paramount Network, and fans can’t wait to get back to the most dysfunctional family on TV.

One of the main storylines since the start of the series is the feud between Jamie and Beth. Now, in an attempt to get fans amped up for the new season, the show has dropped an awesome video highlighting one of the most important storylines in the “Yellowstone” saga.

The feud is a very popular “Yellowstone” storyline.

In the first season, it just seemed like Jamie and Beth didn’t have much patience for each other. However, as time went on, it became clear there was a true hatred between the two of them.

Then, it was revealed he had her get a hysterectomy against her knowledge when she got an abortion, and everything became much clearer for “Yellowstone” viewers.

“Yellowstone” season five starts November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

From there, things have only gotten worse. It was revealed Jamie was adopted, which I had been calling for years, and once his birth father was back in the picture, Beth orchestrated a plot to have Jamie kill him.

It really doesn’t get much more diabolical than what we saw at the end of season four. Now, fans wait less than three weeks to find out what Beth will do now.

The new season of “Yellowstone” starts November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Given the fact she has him in her pocket, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be, once again, a loyal servant for the Duttons.

How will that work with John Dutton being governor? Time will tell, but more than anything, fans are ready for some more chaos.

Fans have high hopes for “Yellowstone” season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates on OutKick. Once November 13 gets here, we’ll be crushing episode after episode. That’s a David Hookstead guarantee.