Kevin Coster’s Attorney Responds To ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors

It sounds like the situation surrounding the future of “Yellowstone” is only going to get murkier.

There had been a shocking report that claimed Kevin Costner was on his way out, and Matthew McConaughey would take over for a new spin-off series.

One of the major alleged issues was that Costner only wanted to work a week to shoot the second half of season five. Now, his lawyer is hitting back claiming rumors about Costner’s work ethic and the show ending are nonsense.

Kevin Costner’s lawyer hits back.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success,” Costner’s attorney Marty Singer told Puck News.

The future of “Yellowstone” remains unknown. Kevin Costner’s attorney denied reports he’s leaving the show. (Credit: Paramount Network)

In response to Singer’s comments, Paramount told Puck News, “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out.”

Costner earns $1.2 million per episode for season five and is slated to make a staggering $1.5 million for season six.

“Yellowstone” is engulfed by chaos.

There’s also more bad news for fans to digest. Puck News reported the series might not return until November instead of this summer thanks to delays in shooting.

It was previously reported the series would likely not start filming again in March as planned. It now appears that’s certainly the case.

Puck News reported shooting might not start until the summer. The bad news just simply never ends with “Yellowstone” at this point.

For the sake of fans, it would just be nice to get some clarity. Is Kevin Costner in or out? When will the show return? Is Matthew McConaughey on his way in?

These are the questions people want answered, and millions of dedicated fans who have poured years into “Yellowstone” deserve answers.

Will Kevin Costner leave “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Hopefully, Paramount Network can get it figured out. The situation surrounding the show is getting ridiculous at this point.