‘Yellowstone’ Production Timeline Might Hint At Kevin Costner’s Future On The Show

“Yellowstone” will return in 2024, but cameras won’t start rolling in the near future.

The rest of season five, which will serve as the show’s conclusion on the Paramount Network, will return November 2024, and millions of fans are excited to see how the neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan will end.

There will be a nearly two-year gap between seasons by the time part two of season five rolls around. That’s not ideal, but as long as the ending is great, fans will live with it.

Now, a timeline of when production will start is beginning to become clearer.

“Yellowstone” returns November 2024. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” to restart production in the spring.

Cameras will start rolling again on the final season of the hit series with Kevin Costner in “late spring 2024,” according to a Thursday report from Variety.

Why is a spring 2024 production date important? It’s important because it allows plenty of time for any and all issues to be ironed out.

There have been a lot of different reports about whether or not Costner will ever wear a cowboy hat as John Dutton ever again.

“Yellowstone” set to return November 2024. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

There were serious problems behind the scenes when season five went on its midseason break. Those issues – mostly Costner reportedly wanting to shoot on fewer days so he could focus on other projects – led the summer 2023 return to be pushed to November 2023. Now, it’s been pushed back to November 2024.

The situation between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan and the network got downright nasty. It was reported members of the cast weren’t sad to see the man who plays the face of the franchise walk.

However, we all know enough money can cure just about any issues. Production not starting until spring 2024 should give Costner, Sheridan and everyone else involved more than enough time to iron out a deal to return. They don’t have to like each other. They just have to figure out a way to wrap up the legendary series in a fashion that fans deserve.

Will Kevin Costner ever star in another “Yellowstone” episode? (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Of course, I might just be being way too optimistic. Perhaps there’s no chance anyone reconciles, and “Yellowstone” returns with John Dutton’s death being explained to open part two of the final season. I hope that’s not the case, but all bets are off at this point. Shoot me your “Yellowstone” predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.