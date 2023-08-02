‘Yellowstone’ Star Offers Disappointing Season 5 Update, Ominous Outlook On Character’s Future

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” fans shouldn’t expect cameras to start rolling on season five in the near future.

The last new episode of season five of the neo-Western hit aired right at the start of 2023 before the show went on a mid-season break. It was supposed to return this summer.

That didn’t happen after nonstop drama behind the scenes with Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan. Eventually, the show’s creator and the Paramount Network made the call to end the show with season five.

A new return date of November was announced. However, writers and actors striking and Costner claiming he’s no longer under contract have made it look like that definitely won’t happen.

Now, Luke Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – made it clear production on the rest of season five is definitely not on the schedule until the strikes are over.

“We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers strike,” Grimes confirmed. I think we would be if it weren’t for that, but that takes precedence over everything. They got to get that all sorted, and then we’ll be getting after it,” Grimes told PEOPLE.

“Yellowstone” ending with season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Luke Grimes offers an ominous outlook on “Yellowstone” fate.

“Here’s the thing with Yellowstone and my character: Hope doesn’t happen. I just learned to take it as it comes, and that’s it,” Grimes explained to PEOPLE when talking about what might happen with Kayce.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement that it’s going to be sunshine and roses when the credits roll for the final time. His comments also echo what his co-star Kelly Reilly has said about the ending.

“Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I’m not sure it will be happy,” Reilly stated in a behind-the-scenes look at the final season (via Hello Magazine).

To put it mildly, expect lots of blood and carnage. That’s what I’ve expected for years, and you can read my full prediction rundown here.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Fans want a proper ending for Taylor Sheridan’s hit.

The reality is there’s virtually no chance “Yellowstone” returns in 2023. That’s becoming clearer and clearer with every passing day.

It’s already August and the second half of the season hasn’t even started production. Is it even written? That also doesn’t seem clear.

Ultimately, all that matters to fans is getting an ending we deserve. Millions of viewers have poured years into “Yellowstone.” The last thing fans want is an awful ending. You think people were angry about “Game of Thrones”?

That will be nothing compared to the outrage you’ll see if “Yellowstone” fans are robbed of an epic conclusion.

“Yellowstone” fans deserve a great ending. (Credit: Paramount Network)

A long wait is inevitable at this point. Let’s just hope it’s worth it when the credits roll one last time.