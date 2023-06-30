Yellowstone Tourist Learns The Hard Way Hot Springs Are, Indeed, Blistering Hot

Videos by OutKick

Would it shock you to learn that hot springs in Yellowstone are actually incredibly hot?

That’s a lesson someone had to learn the hard way, but fortunately for the internet, cameras were rolling when it happened.

The popular Instagram account @touronsofyellowstone shared a video of a woman tempting fate with a hot spring, and honestly, the caption is one of the best parts.

Woman goes viral for touching a hot spring in Yellowstone. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

“Ok I would have called these people in but couldn’t find a ranger or service but here’s a guy and I’d presume his daughter at what I thought said Silex spring in fountain paint pot trail I told him that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t get off the board walk. His response was ‘whatever man.’ So I hit record,” the caption reads.

The woman just had to find out how hot that water was, and immediately realized after touching it that she’d made a very bad decision.

Go ahead and enjoy the chaos unfolding below.

There are some very dumb Yellowstone tourists.

People visiting Yellowstone and making horrible decisions is a time-honored American tradition. It’s as American as owning guns, eating apple pie and drinking cold beers on the 4th of July.

It’s almost like some people visit Yellowstone, and get 50 points deducted from their IQ as soon as they cross into the park.

Sometimes, people attempt to pet wild animals. Other morons focus on getting the perfect selfie. Imagine dying for clout?

Well, this person decided the best idea to test the hot spring was to just go ahead and touch it. It’s right out of the class movie “Dante’s Peak” when some people boil to death in a hot spring. Great movie if you’ve ever seen it before.

The short summary is some people get caught in a hot spring and immediately die. This woman barely touched the boiling water and experienced immediate regret.

Stop making stupid decisions while out in nature. Your life might change in the worst of ways. This woman had to learn that lesson the hard way. She’s damn lucky she didn’t just jump in.