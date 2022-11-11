‘Yellowstone’ Star Gets Honest With OutKick About A Major Part Of The Show

“Yellowstone” star Gil Birmingham sat down with OutKick for an exclusive interview about season five.

Birmingham is famous for playing Dutton rival Thomas Rainwater, and while the two characters have been brief allies, it appears they’re, once again, destined to be enemies.

However, that’s not really what we dug into in our interview for OutKick readers. Birmingham discussed how Native Americans are portrayed on “Yellowstone,” and he thinks it’s very accurate.

Season five officially starts November 13, and as Birmingham said, it’s an unpredictable series. That’s why people are drawn to it. Will we get any major surprises in season five? You can almost certainly count on it.

If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan and the “Yellowstone” universe, always expect the unexpected.

