Stupid ‘Yellowstone’ Ending Theory Goes Viral, Will Enrage Fans

Videos by OutKick

An incredibly dumb “Yellowstone” ending theory is gaining traction online.

The hit Paramount Network neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan is set to return for its final episodes in November, and there are many questions surrounding how the show will end.

None are bigger than whether or not Kevin Costner will return as John Dutton or if fans have seen the last of him. It certainly seems like it’s the latter, and that means Sheridan has to figure out a way to write of the Dutton patriarch.

Will he meet a bloody end? Will there be a shootout that’s referenced at the start of the return of season five? Possibly an explosion that assassinated him?

Remember that the first half of season five ended with Jamie committing to taking out his family. Well, one theory suggests John Dutton will go out with a whimper.

Will Kevin Costner return as John Dutton on “Yellowstone”? (Photo Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” ending involves bringing back an old storyline.

ScreenRant reported one theory gaining traction with viewers is possibly bringing back the storyline of John Dutton having colon cancer.

It was a major part of the first season, but was quickly wrapped up at the start of season two when it was revealed to not be cancer at all. It was a ruptured ulcer. Fans haven’t thought about it in years.

That’s why the idea is so incredibly stupid, and I can’t believe bringing back his season one cancer storyline is even being suggested.

Fans will revolt if that’s how John Dutton goes out. Revolt and for good reason. He didn’t even have cancer at the end of the day.

“Yellowstone” has been building up to an insane and violent ending. The entire point of the show is things surrounding the ranch will hit a breaking point, and there’s only one way to solve the chaos:

Violence.

“Yellowstone” is scheduled to return in November. (Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Getting rid of John Dutton with cancer is so lame that I’m getting upset just thinking about it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you’re doing the same.

Even if Costner never films another scene – which is very likely – there are much better ways to write him off without an actual appearance.

There could be a huge attack staged, assassination, bombing or something else along those lines. Colon cancer resurfacing? Hard pass.

All I know is fans deserve an epic ending, and I’m fearful we won’t get it. I hope I’m wrong, but the chaos surrounding “Yellowstone” continues to be a lot. The show is scheduled to return in November, and fans will likely get more clarity the closer we get. For now, it seems like dumb theories are set to rule the day.