‘Yellowstone’ Doesn’t Earn A Single Emmy Nomination, Proves Hollywood Doesn’t Care About The Common Man

“Yellowstone” has, once again, been snubbed by the Emmy Awards.

The hit western series is the most popular show on TV, but has routinely struggled to win any more recognition since its 2018 premiere.

In fact, the only major win for the show was Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama earlier in the year. That was it.

Well, the latest Emmy nominations dropped Wednesday, and Taylor Sheridan’s biggest show didn’t receive a single nomination.

Not one. Not a single one.

“Yellowstone” snubbed in latest Emmy nominations. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” had the biggest live TV ratings for any scripted show on TV in 2022. Regular people love it. Yet, the experts and elitists running the Emmy Awards couldn’t care less.

The nominations for best drama were as follows:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Great shows for sure. “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets and “House of the Dragon” were all excellent.

However, the Emmy Awards want fans to believe “Yellowstone” wasn’t solid enough to at least earn a nomination? I watched the last season of “The White Lotus.” It was entertaining, but it didn’t hold a light to what “Yellowstone” gives fans.

Fans have a right to be upset.

This situation is just a yearly reminder critics and awards shows don’t actually care what the common man thinks.

“Yellowstone” puts up the best live TV ratings in America, but as long as it appeals to the middle of the country, it will never get the respect it deserves.

The neo-Western focuses on family, loyalty, land rights, fighting for what’s yours, is inherently against authority and the government and has two different abortion storylines – both of which are very pro-life when it’s said and done.

None of that plays well with people on the coasts. They’d rather watch “The White Lotus,” which again, is a fine show.

Is it more entertaining or deeper than watching John and Kayce battle to save the ranch? Absolutely not.

Why doesn’t Hollywood respect “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

At the end of the day, “Yellowstone” fans will continue to do what we do best. Immerse ourselves in Taylor Sheridan’s world. If the Hollywood elitists don’t like it, so be it. It won’t stop the rest of us from enjoying whatever comes next.