Massive Bison Jacks Up Tourist’s Car In Yellowstone: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Ladies and gentlemen, we have some more footage of the animal thunderdome in Yellowstone, and it’s of a massive bison.

Everyone who reads OutKick knows we stay on top of all the insanity that happens in nature, and few things are more predictable and dependable than people visiting Yellowstone finding themselves in trouble.

Unlike the hit neo-Western show with Kevin Costner, tourists are rugged cowboys ready to run a ranch or carry out a gunfight at a moment’s notice.

Most tourists have no idea what they’re doing. That often leads to some funny results. While the tourists in the latest video stayed in their vehicle (the smart thing to do) a massive bison still decided to mix it up.

Bison aren’t to be messed with in Yellowstone or anywhere else!

In an Instagram video posted by @touronsofyellowstone, an absolutely massive bison came up to a car full of tourists and jacked it up like it was no big deal at all.

Check out the insane video and damage below. Make sure to send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video is another great example of why we keep our heads on a swivel whenever dealing with the animal thunderdome.

You think that giant bison is cute and wants to be pet? You think it’s your family dog? Wrong. It’s a massive wild animal that could shred a human without hesitation.

Look at the damage it did to the car with one shake of its head. If a bison can crush metal, then it can absolutely crush a human.

Fortunately, these tourists didn’t attempt to get out and get as close as possible. It’s shocking how often we see that happen. How do people expect that situation to end?

Massive bison filmed smashing a car in Yellowstone. (Credit: Getty Images)

Always stay prepared while out in nature dealing with the animal thunderdome. Hopefully, these people have solid insurance. They’re going to need it after a fun little encounter with a bison not interested in playing games.