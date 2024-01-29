Hilarious ‘Yellowstone’ Parody Goes Viral, Is Shockingly Accurate

Videos by OutKick

An awesome “Yellowstone” parody is making waves online, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny.

The Paramount Network neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan follows the Dutton family’s fight to protect their massive ranch, and it’s been a monster hit since its 2018 premiere.

It’s dark, sinister, violent, promotes values that appeal to the middle of the country and it’s full of drama. Despite how much I love the series, I can also admit “Yellowstone” is a bit over-the-top at times. That gives people plenty to poke fun at.

Enter Madison Humphrey with an all-time parody.

“Yellowstone” viral blows up on Instagram. (Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” parody goes viral.

Nothing gets a nice laugh out of me like a great parody. If it’s done well, then it’s guaranteed to generate a positive reaction.

This one from Madison is a must-watch as she impersonates Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) with stunning accuracy.

I actually had to do a double take at first upon seeing it pop up on Instagram. Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone who says that parody isn’t an A+ is lying to themselves. That was a spot-on impression of the only Dutton daughter.

Kelly Reilly is EXCELLENT as John Dutton’s most-trusted child. Beth is easily the most hateable character on “Yellowstone,” and might even be the most evil.

Her entire life is dedicated to defeating her enemies by any means necessary, and that even includes her adopted brother Jamie – who hates her just as much.

She rips heaters and schemes up plans on how to destroy lives. It’s honestly painful listening to her talk at times, but that’s the entire point. It’s not an accident Taylor Sheridan wrote her the way he did.

Kelly Reilly is awesome as Beth Dutton in “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

More than anything, the amazing parody from Madison Humphrey has me amped up and excited for season five to return and give fans an ending we all deserve. The good news is we’ll be watching like hawks here at OutKick for any updates that might leak out, including terrible ending theories. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com to discuss how it will all wrap up, and let’s hope some more great parodies are on the way!