‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Adds Famous James Bond Star

The cast for the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” continues to add some serious talent.

The highly-anticipated prequel series already has Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” star Robert Patrick and Jerome Flynn. It’s a murderer’s row of talent for a TV series.

Now, you can add former James Bond star Timothy Dalton to the list.

Welsh actor Timothy Dalton poses as 007 in a publicity still for the 1987 James Bond film ‘The Living Daylights’, 1986. (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

Timothy Dalton is the latest star to join “1923.”

Dalton will play Donald Whitfield in “1923,” according to Deadline. His character is described as “a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

Timothy Dalton famously played James Bond in “The Living Daylights” and “License to Kill” back in the 1980s.

Now, he’ll take his talents to Paramount+ and the “Yellowstone” universe.

It’s truly incredible how much A-list talent is involved with the “Yellowstone” universe. Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and other major stars all in all in the original series, “1883” had Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott and “1923” has an insane cast.

It just goes to show talent is attracted to Taylor Sheridan projects. Whatever that man creates is gold. That’s just a fact, and there’s a high chance “1923” is amazing.

The “Yellowstone” universe continues to grow. Timothy Dalton will star in “1923.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

It will follow the Duttons during the chaos prohibition, disease, droughts and more during the 1920s. If that doesn’t get you amped up, you’re probably not a real fan.

If “1923” is even a fraction as great as “Yellowstone” or “1883,” it will be worth watching.

Timothy Dalton joins the cast of “1923.” When does the “Yellowstone” prequel come out? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Timothy Dalton joining the cast is the latest sign it will be very good. Fans can catch it starting in December on Paramount+. I’ll definitely be watching.