‘Yellowjackets’ Star Rejects Emmy Consideration Because There’s Only Male And Female Categories

“Yellowjackets” star Liv Hewson won’t even attempt to win an Emmy Award because there’s no non-binary category.

Hewson is one of the main stars of the hit Showtime series about a girl’s soccer team trapped in the woods after a plane crash.

However, she won’t allow herself to be submitted for any Emmy consideration due to the fact there’s only two gender categories. Hewson has identified as non-binary since she was a teenager.

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories. It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me,” Hewson explained to Variety.

“Yellowjackets” star will set out the awards shows.

Unfortunately for Hewson, it seems unlikely Hollywood will bend the knee to create a new category just for non-binary people.

If that happens, you might as well create one for transgender people as well. From there, the logical conclusion is to create a category for any gender someone claims they are.

Hollywood already has enough woke problems on its hands. The movie industry was pretty much dead before “Top Gun: Maverick” gave it a shot of energy.

If you look at the most popular shows on TV, it’s mostly stuff that’s apolitical or appeals to the middle of the country. There’s a reason Taylor Sheridan is the most powerful man in Hollywood, and it’s not because he pumps out woke content.

We’ve watched Bud Light get crushed for a month since teaming up Dylan Mulvaney. The last thing Hollywood can afford is to upset people more than the industry already has.

So, Hewson has a choice to make. Get in the category of your biological sex or don’t get involved at all. It seems like the latter has already been chosen.

“Yellowstone” star Liv Hewson won’t be considered for an Emmy because there’s no non-binary category. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

The show is definitely worth your time.

While this decision from Hewson is a bit strange, there’s no doubt “Yellowjackets” is an awesome series. It’s hands down one of the best shows on TV at the moment.

Season one was an incredible rush of adrenaline, and season two hasn’t slowed down at all through five episodes.

It’s “Lost” meets “Lord of the Flies,” and I say that as a compliment. Once it gets its hooks into you, “Yellowjackets” refuses to let go.

“Yellowjackets” is a great TV series. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

As for Hewson, I guess the actress will be waiting for a long time to get some award consideration for a show they likely deserve it for.