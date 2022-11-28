Yellow Blood Pours Out Of Cavs’ Injured Player Cedi Osman

Ja Morant may have joked about being an alien last week, but Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman may actually be from a different planet. Many people are making the argument after Osman appeared to leak yellow blood against the Detroit Pistons.

At the midway point of the fourth quarter, Osman was involved in a collision on the floor. As he fell to the hardwood grabbing his face and nose, a puddle of yellow liquid formed on the court.

We’re not talking about some sort of mixture between blood and mucus, either, this was full-on yellow fluid.

Cedi Osman gotta explain wtf leaked outta him cause what pic.twitter.com/Ilgdlzj3zs — gianni🦁 (@Clapped_Dre) November 28, 2022

Cavs Player Leaks Yellow Blood After Collision

I’m no doctor, but I’m confident in saying that it’s not normal for your body to ooze yellow liquid.

Maybe the collision caused Osman to actually vomit a bit and he was playing on an empty stomach. Or maybe he just got done drinking some sort of yellow sports drink. Perhaps the hit he took dislodged some sort of built-up mucus and the collision released the pressure that resulted in the weird bodily fluid pouring onto the court.

Those theories aren’t nearly as fun as assuming that the Turkish international is actually an alien.

Osman finished the game with 10 points in 27 minutes of action. He helped Cleveland to its fifth win in six games.

The Cavs getting back to their winning ways and moving up the Eastern Conference standings aren’t the story, instead, the NBA world is trying to figure out what exactly Osman is made out of.