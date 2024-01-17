Influencer Yeferson Cossio Regrets Limb-Stretching Surgery That Added Inches To His 5’8 Frame

Videos by OutKick

They say every inch matters but for one social media influencer the pain isn’t worth it.

29-year-old Yeferson Cossio is having some serious regrets after undergoing a limb-stretching surgery to make himself taller. The procedure is known as “the world’s most painful operation,” and cost him an arm and a leg at a cost of $175,000 but has since left him in excruciating pain.

Now, I’m sure if you’re like me, you thought that Cossio was probably teetering on the edge of a “Mini Me” from the Austin Powers movies and just always dreamed of being taller.

Nope. Yeferson was 5’8″ – which is actually an inch taller than the average height of a male across the globe. But Cossio wasn’t happy with what God gave him and decided to undergo the painful surgery just to become four inches taller as he now stands at “a towering” SIX feet even.

Yeferson Cossio undergoes physical therapy after undergoing limb surgery to make himself taller. (Instagram: YefersonCossio)

COSSIO NOW REGRETS GETTING THE LIMB-STRETCHING SURGERY

All that for just four inches? Woof.

My man if you were having trouble finding a date there are these things called dating apps out there where you can literally choose the height range you’re seeking to date! And trust me, that $175,000 would have gone a lot further

Yeferson Cossio’s leg surgery has caused him tremendous pain. (Instagram: YefersonCossio)

Limb-stretching surgery involves breaking the bones and then inserting a metal rod to stretch the limbs. (Hospital for Special Surgery)

LIMB-LENGTHENING SURGERY COST $175,000 BUT HE MAY NEED ANOTHER

Cossio’s surgical procedure is something straight out of nightmares.

It involved doctors purposely snapping his leg bones in order to insert metal rods that slowly extended a few millimeters every day to make him taller. In total, Cossio had to go through the procedure for 152 days – nearly 6 months day in and day out to achieve the four inches. However, now he’s dealing with the repercussions that involve not being able to walk, sleep or pretty much do anything.

“The last 11 or 12 days, I’ve only been able to sleep around two hours, maximum. And that is constantly interrupted by periods of 15 to 20 minutes because of the pain in my legs,” Cossio explained to his over 10 million social media followers. “I have tried sleeping pills, but they don’t work for me. The pain wakes me up and I feel devastated.”

Yeferson is now currently undergoing daily physical therapy to try and regain some function in his limbs but it’s not working out too well. He says that the pain has become so unbearable that he has to get another surgery on his tendons to try and make them heal faster and relieve some of the pain in the coming weeks.

“I am going to check that everything is still okay to undergo another operation on January 25th. I’m very nervous, I want this to end, but it’s not possible yet.”

Let this be a lesson to all you fellas out there – she’s never worth it, they never are.

And if you’re having that much difficulty being happy with yourself go seek therapy for the love of God before you start intentionally breaking your legs.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? IS 5’8″ TOO SMALL? WOULD YOU GET THIS SURGERY IF YOU COULD AFFORD IT? TWEET US: @OUTKICK

.