Yasiel Puig Not The Target Of Investigation Into Gambling Ring, Per Agent

This week, news broke that former Major League star Yasiel Puig was in some trouble for lying to federal investigators.

The former Dodger who currently plays for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Baseball Organization was reportedly facing prison time.

Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet. is trying to make it clear that her client is not in trouble for illegal gambling or part of an illegal gambling ring.

Yasiel Puig’s agent says that Puig was not the target of a government investigation, but simply asked to be a witness against gambling organizers and others. Says Puig is in treatment for ADHD and mental health struggles. pic.twitter.com/XQ3tmFrdFU — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 16, 2022

“I want to make clear that many headlines have been completely misleading, with some articles making downright false statements regarding Yasiel Pug,” Carnet wrote. “Yasiel Pug has not been charged with illegal gambling, was not a member of a gambling ring, nor did he bet on baseball.”

Former Major Leaguer Yasiel Puig is currently playing in Korea. He’s also accused of lying to Federal investigators. (Getty Images)

Carnet Explained Puig’s Situation

According to Carnet’s statement, investigators asked Puig to be a witness against the gambling ring organizers and others.

“The government’s indictment arises out of a single interview he gave back in January via Zoom.

He came to the interview feeling rushed, unprepared, without criminal counsel with him, and

also lacked his own interpreter,” Carnets’s statement reads.

“Given his history growing up in authoritarian Cuba, government interviews are triggering and only worsen his ADHD symptoms and other mental health struggles, for which he is in treatment. He would have benefited from this care at the time of the interview.”

Carnet said that Puig didn’t receive a proper ADHD diagnosis while playing in the MLB, according to Carnet. She says this led to a multitude of problems during his tenure with the Dodgers, Reds, and Indians.

Carnet cited her client growing up in authoritarian Cuba and lack of proper mental healthcare for worsening his ADHD symptoms.

She mentioned that he is getting proper treatment in South Korea and had a strong season.

You’re not doing your job as an agent if you don’t weave in a little bit of tire-pumping.

Puig pleaded guilty to lying to investigators who were looking into an illegal gambling ring in Newport Coast, California.

