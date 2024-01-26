Yasiel Puig Eats Swinging Fists In Massive Venezuelan Baseball Brawl

Videos by OutKick

“No touching of the hair or face” doesn’t exist in Venezuelan baseball brawls. And notorious former MLBer Yasiel Puig, 33, learned that the hard way.

Puig is still up to no good — now playing Venezuelan winter league baseball for the Tiburones de La Guaira — long from his days of stardom with the Dodgers or final moments of relevance with the Reds.

Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Puig found himself at the center of a massive brawl that involved him taking some swings to the face. The bench-clearing fight went viral on Thursday, with Puig’s behavior surprising few.

Who can forget Puig’s multiple brawls in a Reds uniform against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019? Grabbing guys by the face and swinging at them reminded us that Puig was doomed from the start with his bad attitude.

For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation.



This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7j4zhoFODC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019

In 2022, Puig played for the Korean Baseball Organization but was soon spit out after facing the possibility of five years in prison after lying to federal investigators during an investigation into an illegal gambling ring.

Anyone else remember when Yasiel Puig licked his bat only to realize pine tar tastes terrible 🤣



pic.twitter.com/HbhIquGcum — Kevin Hart (@Ethanz08s_) January 20, 2024

Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig celebrates after hitting a double during the Venezuelan Baseball League game between Leones del Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira at the Simon Bolivar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, on January 7. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig walks off the infield during the Venezuelan Baseball League game between Leones del Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira at the Simon Bolivar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, on January 7. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)