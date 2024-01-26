Yasiel Puig Eats Swinging Fists In Massive Venezuelan Baseball Brawl

“No touching of the hair or face” doesn’t exist in Venezuelan baseball brawls. And notorious former MLBer Yasiel Puig, 33, learned that the hard way.

Puig is still up to no good — now playing Venezuelan winter league baseball for the Tiburones de La Guaira — long from his days of stardom with the Dodgers or final moments of relevance with the Reds.

Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Puig found himself at the center of a massive brawl that involved him taking some swings to the face. The bench-clearing fight went viral on Thursday, with Puig’s behavior surprising few.

WATCH:

Who can forget Puig’s multiple brawls in a Reds uniform against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019? Grabbing guys by the face and swinging at them reminded us that Puig was doomed from the start with his bad attitude.

RELATED: FORMER DODGERS STAR YASIEL PUIG POSSIBLY LOOKING AT 5 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER LYING ABOUT ILLEGAL GAMBLING RING

In 2022, Puig played for the Korean Baseball Organization but was soon spit out after facing the possibility of five years in prison after lying to federal investigators during an investigation into an illegal gambling ring.

Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig celebrates after hitting a double during the Venezuelan Baseball League game between Leones del Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira at the Simon Bolivar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, on January 7. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiburones de la Guaira’s Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig walks off the infield during the Venezuelan Baseball League game between Leones del Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira at the Simon Bolivar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, on January 7. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

