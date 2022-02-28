Yankees’ Zack Britton Dunks All Over Another Jon Heyman Report

Videos by OutKick

Baseball fans, for the most part, understand that Jon Heyman occasionally tweets inaccurate information in an effort to be first. Sloppy Heyman struck again on Monday when he reported that MLB owners and players were “within striking distance” of a deal.

Plenty of us flooded Twitter to see what was up after we saw that, even though we took it with a grain of salt. Who can blame us?

This doesn’t mean a deal can’t get done at the 11th hour — we just had a solid hunch that this report couldn’t be true, given what others had to say. That’s when Yankees reliever Zack Britton stepped in for clarity.

This is not accurate. — Zack Britton (@zbritton) February 27, 2022

“This is not accurate,” Britton wrote. Hilarious.

Jon Heyman has blocked my personal account, but before I could even research the accuracy of Heyman’s original report, I predicted it’d be a waste of time:

I encourage everyone else to get blocked by Jon Heyman so you can no longer get your hopes up reading his tweets. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) February 27, 2022

No shade to Jon Heyman because surely he’s a nice person, however delivering accurate updates is his job. Had he made an honest mistake that he recognized in real time and then provided some type of progress going forward, we could understand — but that’s just not the current formula for Heyman or other MLB writers today.

Baseball is currently on the ropes, and we hope to see a resolution ASAP. There’s just no reason for any writer to report the sides are ‘close’ when the players and owners state otherwise. Part of the reason the sport continues to decline is because no one feels informed anymore. We don’t know whom to believe at the sport’s darkest hour.