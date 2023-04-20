Yankees Will Run Away With The Run Line

Videos by OutKick

Angels vs. Yankees, 4:05 ET

I finally stopped the slide a little bit yesterday with a 2-1 victory. I won’t lie, when Max Scherzer was found to have some sort of sticky substance on his glove yesterday, I was thinking: well, there goes this game. The Mets ended up being able to take the game, and we got that swing game I’ve been losing each day lately. One day doesn’t mean much though, let’s get rolling here.

The Angels are the definition of average. They currently have a 9-9 record and a 6-6 road record, which means they have a 3-3 home record. It is unique that a team with not just one, but two generational talents in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. We can’t focus on what could or should be with them, but it has to be frustrating for anyone who actually considers themselves an Angels fan. Most of the issue starts with their pitching staff. However, they’ve seemed to get some solid production this season out of Patrick Sandoval. He left his last start after just 3.2 innings but needed 90 pitches to get through it. That’s pretty brutal. He had six strikeouts and only three walks so a lot of hitters were getting into deep counts. Still, on the season, he has allowed just 11 hits over 14.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs.

The Yankees are off to a decent enough start with an 11-7 record and with their lineup you’d expect no less. They have one of the toughest groups to navigate through with basically all nine hitters being capable of going deep or putting the ball into play. Maybe you’d say that’s possible with any major league team or hitter, but not quite the way the Yankees lineup is built. This won’t be an easy game for Sandoval and I expect the Yankees to put runs on the board against him, even if he has pitched well this season. Nestor Cortes is taking the ball for the Yankees. He is one of the few Yankees pitchers that I actually enjoy watching and root for to succeed. I’m not really sure why, I just like the guy I guess? Cortes has gone at least five innings in all three starts this year and not allowed more than two earned runs in any game. His best start was his most recent where he allowed two solo homers over seven innings to the Twins. Angels hitters have really struggled against Cortes in the 44 at-bats against him.

I like the under 4.5 through five innings at -125, but I don’t like the juice. I would recommend anyone that has comfort playing that number to take it. I think it should be a winner. Instead, though, I think the Yankees should win this game running away. I’m taking the Yankees run line at +135 in this game. Cortes should allow a couple runs at most and I think the Yankees can get to Sandoval and the Angels bullpen.

