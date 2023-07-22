Yankees Will Rock Royals

Videos by OutKick

Royals vs. Yankees, 1:05 ET

Sometimes you look at a slate and just go “it doesn’t matter the price, there is no other way to play this game.” In fairness, those are the ones that books probably love the most because they rake in cash on everyone betting the favorite or adding them to a variety of parlays. Today we get one of those games between the Royals and Yankees where the play is obvious, but will we be cautious?

The Royals are already looking forward to next year. Maybe they are looking forward to the year after that or further if we are being honest. I actually somewhat respect what they are doing: trying to lose so they can get their farm system up and build the team from the ground up. It kind of worked before and they were able to win a World Series. You can’t argue with success, but it has to be frustrating to watch the team do this if you’re a fan. They are winning basically one of every four games. Now they travel to New York to face the Yankees. The Royals send out Brady Singer to the mound in hopes of taking this game. Singer is actually one of my favorite players on the Royals. I think in the right situation, he could be one of the better middle-of-the-rotation type pitchers. On this team, it is hard to see, but his stuff is solid enough to make it happen. He has a brutal 7.54 ERA on the road and has allowed 31 runs in 37 innings. Although Yankees hitters don’t have a ton of at-bats against him, they do have eight hits in 24 attempts.

The Yankees should bash Brady Singer and the Royals. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Yankees are not looking forward to next year. I mean they probably aren’t going to make the playoffs this year, but they aren’t actively thinking this year was supposed to be a “tank” year or anything. This year was one they were supposed to contend for the World Series. To this point, they have been pretty average. I do think there is still a possibility that they can make the playoffs, but you’re probably getting two teams from the AL West and three from the AL East which leaves the Rays, Orioles, and likely Blue Jays as the ones that are in. Still, the Yankees are a team with deep pockets and will usually do anything to win. One person that is an example of that starts today – Gerrit Cole. He had the highest contract for a pitcher ever when the Yankees signed him. He’s, for the most part, lived up to expectations. Every five days, he goes out, strikes out a ton of guys and allows very few runs. He has a 2.78 ERA and that only slightly increases at home. Royals hitters are just 10-for-55 against Cole in their careers and most of them have very bad individual results.

I’m going to take the Yankees run line in this game. I think they win by more than two runs if we are being honest. Again, this could be one of those trap games that makes people think that Vegas is calling the shots. But, in reality, I think the Yankees make easy work of the struggling Royals. If I can find an under 3.5 for the Royals team total, I’d take it as well. Under 2.5 is a bit of a stretch, but if it is at high enough plus money, I might get involved.

