Yankees Will Avoid Sweep Tonight

Yankees vs. Angels, 7:07 ET

It was a beautiful night last night on the diamond as we were able to take down both games that I played. It didn’t matter if you took the full game or first five, they both cashed. After days of 1-1, we finally took down both games. Hopefully, this is the start of a good roll that we can use to push us into the start of football. Tonight we lock in on a game between the Yankees and Angels.

I don’t know of two teams with more talent than these clubs, that underperform more than these two. The Yankees are still over .500 which is solid enough, but in their division, it absolutely won’t cut it. This is game six for the squad after the All-Star Break and they’ve lost four of the five that have been completed. For a team with as many talented players as the Yankees, the team batting average of just .230 is not going to cut it. Their pitching staff has been solid enough, and I do think the addition of Carlos Rodon to the rotation will help. So far, it has been just okay as he has allowed six earned runs over 10.1 innings in his two starts this year. The Yankees have lost both of his starts, but he does need a bit of a runway before you think he takes off. The Angels hitters are 8-for-34 against Rodon with 21 of those at-bats (and six of the hits) coming from Eduardo Escobar. I’m expecting Rodon to give up one or two runs over five innings tonight.

The Angels look to complete the sweep against the Yankees and try to make a run before the trade deadline. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It has to be frustrating being an Angels player. For years, the story was how good Mike Trout is. Then Shohei Ohtani shows up and the story shifts to how he might be the best baseball player of all time. Underlying during both of those stretches was how the team could never really contend. Now the story is about why they should trade Ohtani because they don’t think he is going to resign with the Angels and suffer through more losing seasons. They’ve come out in the second half and won three of the five, but they need to do more than that to get into the playoffs this season. Chase Silseth takes the ball tonight for his second start of the season and tenth appearance overall. He boasts a 5.30 ERA over 18.2 innings this season. In his only start this season, he went 3.1 innings and allowed four earned runs. The Angels bullpen isn’t exactly one that I think is top-notch either, so I do expect some runs here.

I’m going to take the Yankees in this one but for the full game. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is somewhat close over the first few innings and then the Yankees finally break through close to the end of the game. I’ll back them the full game and hope they can avoid the sweep at the hands of the Angels.

