Yankees Top Prospect Anthony Seigler Celebrates Too Early, Ruins A Game

In a Hudson Valley Renegades loss in Single-A, Yankees top prospect Anthony Seigler thought he just tied the game on a fastball stroked deep to left field — he proceeded to celebrate off the crack of the bat and was thrown out at second base. Game over.

We’re all for “letting the kids play,” but good grief. Balls that don’t leave the yard or are even close to staying in play shouldn’t be celebrated. Ever.

This is how tonight’s Hudson Valley Renegades game ended in the tenth inning. Yankees 2018 first round pick Anthony Seigler the batter. pic.twitter.com/idHxlrsolz — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) May 29, 2022

The 2018 first round pick is having himself a fine season batting .268 with four homers and 17 RBI in his 97 at-bats. A 22-year-old kid that obviously made a bonehead mistake, but we also have to take a step back. At 22, most of us were doing stupid stuff on a weekly basis and no one was there to record it. Doesn’t excuse the mistake considering an organization has invested millions into his perforce, however it’s an experience he’ll surely learn from. It was embarrassing to watch.

Siegler would eventually hit a two-run homer Sunday. Redemption?