Yankees Tickets Are Going For As Much As $45,000 To See Aaron Judge Hit #62

Based on the secondary ticket market, it appears people believe that Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will make history Friday when the Yanks host the Boston Red Sox.

And it’s going to cost you. A lot.

StubHub has three tickets available for Friday’s game that are going for $45,000 EACH.

They are located in Section 136, Row 2. Someone clearly hopes they will be able to catch Judge’s home run ball. That record breaking ball is expected to be worth millions of dollars at auction.

That is, if you decide to make a deal for it.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

To be fair, I highly doubt someone is going to drop over 40 grand just for a CHANCE to be there when Judge breaks it. If so, that person needs an intervention (but feel free to hit up my Venmo!).

However, outfield tickets are still pretty pricey. Just a few rows back you can get tickets for $1,000 with the average price ranging from $400 to $1,000+. Other ticket sites like TickPick.com have similar prices with some tickets selling for $1,600 a piece.

The secondary ticket market doesn’t believe Judge breaks the record tonight. Tonight’s tickets in the outfield are around $100. Meanwhile, Saturday’s tickets in the same sections are anywhere from $400-$800.

Friday’s Game Will Only Be Televised On Apple TV+ Streaming

Aaron Judge is currently at 60 home runs on the season. He needs one more to tie Maris’ 1961 record, and two to break it.

The demand for tickets has increased all week with fans trying to be there for the big moment.

Yankees fans have been expressing their displeasure with Friday’s game only being televised on Apple TV+, potentially causing hundreds of thousands of fans to not be able to watch the historic moment.