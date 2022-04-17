Yankees Rain Down Pain On Orioles After Hail Delay

After scoring just 3.1 runs per game, the Yankees’ bats finally broke out their slumber in last night’s 5-2 win over the Orioles. All it took was a 30-minute hail storm to delay the fourth inning that brought the “bringer of rain”, Josh Donaldson, back to his vintage self.

Donaldson’s two-run opposite field homer gave the Yankees a 2-run lead and they never looked back. And since it was his first homer for the Yankees, he had to admire it:

Breaking: the Yankees scored a run

This is what Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman had in mind when he traded sure-handed third baseman Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Twins for the 37-year-old former All-Star. Getting the baseball in the air and with authority, which was scarce in New York last year with ground balls routinely ending promising innings. Donaldson doubled in his final at bat down the left field line in his final at-bat of the night that made him the star of last night’s contest. A big night from the 3-time All-Star.

Surprising contributions from Aaron Hicks, who is now hitting .348 on the season, also played a major role in the win. Two knocks, again, and he was solid all night defensively. And for those that watch the Yankees on a nightly bases, Hicks’ left-handed bat doing any damage in this lineup is noteworthy. There hasn’t been much success from lefties over the years in the Bronx that’s left many Yankees fans sour having lost two-time MVP outfielder Bryce Harper in free agency to the Phillies. Hicks helping win games now won’t solve that anger but it will surely help numb the pain.

Nevertheless, Aaron Hicks is still healthy entering game-10 early this afternoon and he’s been a key factor to this offense doing anything at all on the young season. Hicks is slotted in at lead-off again today, which makes a ton of sense given the sleeping walking the rest of that lineup is doing. If his success continues and the Yankees can get some help from literally anyone else, they may just be in good shape in the American League East. Probably too early to tell either way.