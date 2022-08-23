Security Lights Up A Fan During Yankees/Mets Game

An MLB fan learned the hard way Monday night that playing stupid games often results in winning stupid prizes.

During the 4-2 win for the Yankees, a fan attempted to hop on the field and cause a little trouble at Yankee Stadium, but he didn’t get far.

Security lit him up and despite a bit of a second wind, the fan wasn’t able to get anywhere.

Fan who ran on the field was putting security to work last night at Yankee Stadium. What a fool. pic.twitter.com/AzHEhM3Twi — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) August 23, 2022

This situation was really a rollercoaster of an arc. Right from the jump, the guy appeared to be in serious trouble.

It looked like he was cooked before he even knew what hit him. Again, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Security lights up fan attempting to rush the field during Yankees/Mets game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/JakeBrownRadio/status/1562052595165937665)

However, once it went back to being a one-on-one situation, it looked like he might slip loose again. At this moment right here, the viewers all of a sudden got a spark we might be in for a big twist.

Fan foolishly attempts to rush the field during Yankees/Mets game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/JakeBrownRadio/status/1562052595165937665)

However, once the security guard’s friends showed up, it was game over and lights out. The man put up a respectable effort – despite the stupidity of his decision – but it just wasn’t his day.

Fan foolishly attempts to rush the field during Yankees/Mets game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/JakeBrownRadio/status/1562052595165937665)

Next time, he should just stay in his seat and grab a beer. That’s a great way to avoid getting lit up like a Christmas tree in front of the whole stadium.