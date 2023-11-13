Yankees GM Brian Cashman Doubts Giancarlo Stanton Can Stay Healthy For A Full Year

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t have an optimistic outlook for how much Giancarlo Stanton can play in 2024.

According to the New York Daily News, Cahsman believes that Stanton once again won’t be able to make it a full season without being derailed by injuries.

“We try to limit the time he’s down,” Cashman said. “But I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he’s right and healthy — other than this past year — the guy’s a great hitter and has been for a long time.”

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best player in the MLB when healthy. The thing is, he’s not able to consistently be stay healthy. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The “part of his game” comment almost seems like Cashman believes Stanton milks his injuries. It’s not uncommon for athletes to do. NBA players did it so much the league had to enact new rules to prevent players from sitting in the name of “load management.” Stanton hasn’t appeared in more than 139 games since 2018 either.

Giancarlo Stanton Wants To Play, He’s Just Injured All The Time

However, Cashman must have simply chosen his words poorly, because Stanton is a guy that wants to be playing baseball as often as he can. After suffering his 11th injury in his 14-year career bak in April, he vented in frustration that his body betrayed him again.

“It’s unacceptable this often,” Stanton said in April after suffering a hamstring injury. “The team relies on me and I can’t have this continue to happen and put us in a tough spot … it’s my duty and responsibility to be out there.”

While the Yankees do owe Stanton $118 million over the next four years despite his injuries, it might be worth the risk. Stanton clearly possesses the attitude of a star, and is one of the most feared hitters in the game when healthy.

The tricky part seems to be keeping him healthy. And that has Cashman worried.