Yankees Cut Prospect Who Allegedly Stole Equipment From Teammates And Attempted To Sell Online

Yankees outfield prospect Jake Sanford was reportedly cut by the team after he allegedly stole bats and gloves from teammates and tried to sell them online, per NJ.com.

Not only did Sanford steal equipment, but he allegedly scammed fans in taking their money in advance for autographed equipment which he was unable to provide. Sanford was originally let go from New York Thursday without a reason.

NJ.com reports that Sanford also deactivated his Twitter account after fans said he was defrauding them. MLB officials are aware of the situation.

Sanford, 24, was selected by the Yankees in the third-round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Western Kentucky. Sanford received a $597,000 signing bonus and reported to the Staten Island Yankees in Class-A.

Sanford spent the 2021 campaign with the Hudson Valley Renegades in High-A and the Tampa Tarpons in Low-A. In 101 games between the two teams, Sanford hit .285 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs. He was assigned to the Yankees’ Florida Complex League at the start of the 2022 season.

Sanford has since found a job with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league that serves as a MLB Partner League.

Photo courtesy of NJ.com.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.