Yankees And Red Sox Make A Trade, Could It Be A Set Up For Juan Soto Deal?

The Yankees and Red Sox struck a rare trade on Tuesday evening that could set the stage for a potentially larger package for San Diego Padres star Juan Soto.

In a surprise move, the Red Sox traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Yankees for three prospects: Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for right-handeres Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2023

With few rumors suggesting Verdugo was on the trade market, let alone that a deal was imminent, the fact that a young, 27-year-old productive outfielder was dealt was surprising enough. But for the Red Sox to trade a major league player to their arch rival Yankees was perhaps an even bigger shock.

Verdugo is a free agent after the 2024 season, but has been a generally productive, league average outfielder throughout his career in Boston. Though disagreements with manager Alex Cora may have soured the Red Sox on his future in Fenway. For the Yankees, in theory he provides an offensive upgrade in the outfield and left handed bat in a righty dominant lineup.

In theory.

The Yankees have been widely viewed as one of the favorites to land Padres superstar Juan Soto, though talks had stalled this past weekend.

Could Verdugo be the missing piece that seals the deal?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres runs the bases following a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Yankees Interest In Juan Soto Remains Strong

After the Verdugo trade news broke, numerous reporters posted that the Yankees remain interested in adding Soto.

Juan Soto (or Cody Bellinger) still in play for Yankees even after Verdugo deal. If it’s Soto, Judge presumably plays CF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2023

But Verdugo could also make sense as part of a Yankees offer to San Diego. The Padres are reportedly looking for controllable assets while needing to maintain competitiveness for 2024. Verdugo will be a free agent after the season, which could be desirable for a team that needs to cut future payroll commitments.

He’d also give the Padres a relatively inexpensive built in replacement for Soto in left field. Despite the significant downgrade on offense, Verdugo’s generally been viewed as an above average defender. Considering Soto’s defensive struggles, that could be useful in San Diego.

Or, maybe the Yankees keep him and add Soto or Bellinger as well, pushing Judge to center field despite the foot injury he suffered in 2023. It’s a fascinating trade in numerous ways, and possibly the most interesting part of what’s been a boring winter meetings. Thanks Shohei Ohtani.