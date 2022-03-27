Yankees’ Aaron Judge Goes Deep Twice Amidst Extension Talks

Yankees management says they’re preparing to offer superstar right fielder Aaron Judge a long-term contract extension that’s become a real headache for fans. Judge is using this awkward wait to display his talents going deep twice today in the Yankees 7-4 win over the Pirates. All Rise!

Yankees fans are anticipating a deal to extend Judge from his age-30 season well into his late 30’s to eventually retire in pinstripes. The team’s payroll currently sits at roughly $250 million but Judge’s extension shouldn’t kick in against the payroll until next season. A 2023 extension bodes well for the New York Yankees since they have around $80 million due to come off the books when the 2022 season concludes.

Any reason Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman can muster as to why he shouldn’t fork over the bread to Aaron Judge should be wiped away given what we watched last year. Judge’s only flaw is his injury history, which he extinguished in 2021 when he led the team in games started (148). When healthy, Judge is a top-5 player in the sport that should’ve won MVP in 2017 over Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

It’s time for the Yankees to pay big no. 99 and make him the next captain in New York. Can’t think of a better personality to stitch that “C” on their chest. #Allrise