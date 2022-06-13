Yankee Takes 35 MPH Pitch Yard

Sunday, the Yankees demolished the Cubs 18-4 and Kyle Higashioka went deep twice to lead the beatdown. But what’s most compelling is that the Yankees catcher blasted his second homer of the game…on a 35-mph floater — the slowest pitch hit for a home run since the stat was ever recorded.

Right in his wheel house.

This was Cubs’ first baseman Frank Schwindel’s second career pitching performance and it made sense why he was in the game. The Cubs couldn’t get anyone in that Yankees lineup out (no one really has this year), so they threw in towel.

Luckily, we got some footage of Kyle Higashioka practicing his post-career softball swing, and it looks ready to go.

The Yankees’ assault of Cubs pitching now has them 8.5 games ahead in the American League East. We can cross the “eephus” pitch off the list for pitches to toss the Bronx Bombers. They rake.