Yanet Garcia Is A Mexican TV Weather Superstar, Clay Digs Into A Box Of 1987 Wax Packs & 30 Pounds Of Cocaine Found Inside Electric Wheelchair

I want to see your flags

There will be a 4th of July edition of Screencaps and I want to fill it with the stars and stripes. I want to see those flags flying. I want to see the pride in property and community. Do you have a red, white and blue flower bed growing like the guy around the bend from me? I want to see it.

Do it for the New Yorker editors who hate everything this country stands for:

I will be here busting ass Monday morning and I shouldn’t have to type a single word. It should just be reports from this community on what this holiday means to you and photos showing pride in this country.

Let’s see what you guys can come up with.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Grading Anthony F.’s performance as my fill-in & advice needed for pool deck

• Reagan B. writes:

I love the way you organize the column with the first third thoughts, second third eye candy, and finally the random. I would like to give Anthony an A-, but when he mixed in the eye candy with the rest he made it down right dangerous for me since I share an office with my wife and our teenage daughter’s bedroom is right next door. The stress he caused me has to drop him to a C.

I am building a 40′ x 36′ deck with a 32′ x 16′ above ground pool inside it. It will be on top of fill lines and the box that will hold the sand will include about a 2′ grade difference meaning I will have to bring in about 35-45 yards of sand. This will be the biggest project I have ever undertaken and I would appreciate any advice from the community.

Help Reagan!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I feel like one of you can help ease Reagan’s mind as all this sand starts heading his way. All I can say is that I hope he has heavy equipment to move all that sand. I know what 6-8 yards of topsoil looks like in my driveway. I couldn’t imagine 35-45 yards of sand.

Good luck, sir. We need photos of this project, bad.

Rise of the Mosquitos

Tim T. wrote this week saying how he has a mosquito problem and he’s cleared out everything he can think of where the little bastards could be coming from. The email inbox went from quiet because it’s pre-4th of July week to very busy in a matter of minutes after you guys saw Tim’s dilemma.

First, let’s start with what Tim’s working with and then I’ll dive into the recommendations from the community.

Tim’s yard:

• Scott W. in Charlotte, NC writes:

Good morning! Your column, as many other Screencaps readers have said, is a respite from the daily grind. Thank you

Short and sweet for Tim – Spraying services kind of work and then they dont. Nature’s solution – build a bat house if possible. No one likes the flying, blind rats but they feast on skeeters. A little out of some’s comfort zones, but it does work. Also – whereever the standing water is in the yard or neighborhood needs to be treated or have some frogs (ponds) – get the buggers before they can fly…

Truly, Blessings to all Screencap readers

[Ed. note] I have to stop the conversation right here. BATS! Let me tell you what happens each night around dusk off my patio: the bats start swirling in an open area around my rear property line and they just start crushing mosquitos. We’ve been in this house for 12 years and the bats have been here all 12 years. Night after night.

Now, clearly they can’t get all of them, but it makes things tolerable.

• Craig V. writes:

If you want to connect me with Tim, I would be happy to help him out. I’m a rep for a company that sells insecticides to pest control companies. I do a ton of training for mosquito treatments and have 3 entomologists on staff. Between the 4 of us, I’m certain we can help him out. Pictures would absolutely be helpful for sure. Anyway, would love to help a fellow reader.

[Ed. note]

Why am I not surprised that we have a reader who has three entomologists on staff? There isn’t s subject this community cannot solve. I have no doubt there are heart surgeons who dabble with Screencaps.

BTW, I connected Craig and Tim. That’s what we do around here.

• Chris B. writes:

I have lived in Houston pretty much all my life where mosquitos are always an issue. When the covid lockdown happened a couple years ago I broke down and had a mosquito misting system installed around my house & yard, and shortly afterward I was pissed… that I didn’t do it ten years sooner! It really works. The system mists for less than a minute twice a day and makes an amazing difference.

• Jon F. writes:

Moved to a heavily wooded area of NW Ohio about 6 years ago. We knew the mosquitos would be bad but it was unreal. They swarmed you the second you walked outside and it didn’t matter what time it was. Generous amounts of deep woods OFF were applied daily the first summer. We realized this was no way to live and hired a local company to spray 3 acres every 21 days the next year. It was great and we could enjoy the outdoors again (side note… I have 3 young boys that are constantly playing outside). This, however, came at a price of $140 per application. Did some quick research going into year three and haven’t had any regrets. Backpack blower and a couple gallons on Talstar Professional will set you back about $500 but it works better than the company we were using. You spray a barrier around the property and it lasts anywhere from 2-4 weeks. I mix a little rich (5oz pesticide to 3 gallons water) compared to the recommendations but to each their own.

When was the last time you were in a Bed, Bath & Beyond?

That’s what I thought. You can’t remember. I was in our local store approximately two months ago for some reason and I was out of there in under two minutes. That was the first time I’d been in that store for at least 3-4 years.

Wednesday, news dropped that analysts believe the end is near for the chain as the Great Retail Contraction of 2022 feels like it’s about a month from dropping. We’re talking a major cratering of the retail industry.

So if BB&B is the first one to go, which other retailer joins the sinking ship?

Tuesday, the New York Times dropped a piece on how people across the country are being hammered by inflation and how they’ve changed their spending habits all the way down to some guy using all the parts of a chicken! Shocking, I know.

One lady in the piece said she no longer shops at her shiny local grocery store. Instead, she shops at Aldi.

OMG…how will she ever survive!?!

That should be enough PBR for the golf tourney

• David C. writes:

Word on the street is that Pabst is looking to do it up right for the Thursday Night Mowing League members. They are even making a special box for Minnesota members knowing that they have a shorter season. Who knows, they may even donate one of these for the Put-In-Bay Two-Club Invitational golf tournament.

TNML 4th of July music

• Chas G. in Toluca Lake, Ca — I know, you guys are always shocked when the California readers email — writes:

In response to Mike T from Idaho, his choice of Brooks and Dunn ‘Only in America’ is certainly a great song choice, but, if you are going to play that one make it a doubleheader – Aaron Tippin ‘Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly’.

Both were released around the same time, however, Tippin’s song will really hit home for many especially for those in the Midwest:

‘No, it ain’t the only place on earth

But it’s the only place that I prefer

To love my wife and raise my kids

Hey, the same way that my daddy did

Where the Stars and Stripes and the

Eagle Fly’

Just thought I would mention this song (I have both cd’s).

Take care. Happy and safe 4th to all and the TNML.

You don’t need some expensive oven from Costco to make patio pizzas!

• Chris B. writes:

No need for another couple thousand spent taking up space on the patio. Just last night I grilled a thawed frozen pizza and it was 90% of the brick oven flavor with 0% of the trouble. You just have to thaw it first. When it’s completely thawed, you heat the gas grill up to max, scrape off the remains of last night’s chicken, spray a little Pam on the grill, assure your wife that no, nothing’s on fire, then put the pizza right on the rack. Put the cover down and check it every couple of minutes. As the cheese melts, the crust gets that oily burnt flavor and soon after, it’s perfect.

Let’s get after it. You guys are fired up. I’m fired up. It’s going to be 93 here today. The sun is super bright. The pool is 85. The flowers look amazing. This is when all of us do our best work in life.

Hammer down. That holiday weekend is near.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The @Rockies are the first team in MLB history to hand a loss to an 8-0 or better pitcher (Tyler Anderson yesterday) and a pitcher with multiple Cy Youngs (Clayton Kershaw today) in back-to-back games (either order). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 29, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

NFL QBs as drinks pic.twitter.com/Yiz9Jc5Rdx — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 29, 2022

S̶n̶o̶w̶ confetti globe town. pic.twitter.com/lpIvSScHP1 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 29, 2022

So they sold $5 @DrinkCathead Jell-O shots at the Ole Miss baseball National Championship party celebration thing pic.twitter.com/HLVqW9ZooR — Carr McKay (@CarrMcKay) June 30, 2022

giants legend jork pederson pic.twitter.com/qnak4uhFmA — joc pedersons twin⚓ (@_SFGZ) June 29, 2022

🚨PANIC ALERT!!🚨

Attention #Michigan fans, it is now officially time to panic! Jim Harbaugh was spotted eating KFC! pic.twitter.com/TYZwAsjgNr — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) June 29, 2022

Carrie might want to get that looked at. pic.twitter.com/41eCbLCAUv — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 29, 2022

A parcel heading to a residence in Houston was inspected by Louisville CBP. Inside officers found 405 counterfeit Rolex bracelets. These worthless pieces of jewelry may have been sold as the real thing, stealing money from unsuspecting shoppers. If real, the MSRP would be $1.98M. pic.twitter.com/EXwPuabqzu — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) June 29, 2022

.@CBP officers at @BWI_Airport discovered 30 pounds of #cocaine concealed in a passenger’s electronic wheelchair. The subject thought he could roll right by the highly motivated officers but was referred to secondary inspection instead. Read story here: https://t.co/92wHEg8SB2 pic.twitter.com/uVM37B4AZu — Director, Field Operations Stephen Maloney (@DFOBaltimore) June 28, 2022

This week let's all do our best to include the stars & stripes in our mowing photos.



Here's a little something I created last year. Now it needs a mower. pic.twitter.com/ndyev25LPk — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) June 29, 2022

Sold: 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for $70,000. https://t.co/4t4QY7k3H9 pic.twitter.com/wiDcY72TVG — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 28, 2022

Now live at BaT Auctions: 572-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon 5-Speed. https://t.co/gdsVNzSEOZ pic.twitter.com/CFwvEqOWXF — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 29, 2022

This is perhaps my favorite video — but they’re all soooo good: pic.twitter.com/3YT0JfUWBu — Kelly Werthmann 🌻 (@KellyCBS4) June 29, 2022