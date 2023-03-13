40,000 Rowdy XFL Fans In St. Louis Chant ‘Kroenke Sucks’ At Rams Owner Who Moved Team To Los Angeles

Videos by OutKick

As the XFL returned to St. Louis on Sunday night, the good people of ‘The Lou’ made it abundantly clear that it is, in fact, a football city. Even if Stan Kroenke thinks otherwise!

Back in 2020, before COVID-19 shut down the second iteration of the league, Battlehawks fans led the XFL with an average of 28,000 fans in two games. They surpassed that number during their team’s first home game of the 2023 season.

St. Louis plays at The Dome at America’s Center, which housed the Rams from 1995 to 2015. Demand was so high for the home opener that the team had to open up the second level and part of the third!

Every available seat sold out and 38,310 fans set an XFL record.

ATTENDANCE RECORD 💥



It's official… @XFLBattlehawks brought football back to St. Louis in a BIG way. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/sjQdhcTmSQ — XFL (@XFL2023) March 12, 2023

St. Louis football fans packed into the dome and created a raucous environment from kickoff to final whistle. Renegades head coach Bob Stoops said that it was “by far the loudest and craziest” home field advantage of the season. It wasn’t even close.

Before that point in the evening, Battlehawks fans filled the parking lot.

Battlehawk Nation SHOWED OUT yesterday…and it was Ka-Kawesome. pic.twitter.com/sQk24aIIxN — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 13, 2023

Plenty of brewskis, probably Anheuser-Busch, were had.

Nobody circles the wagons like the St Louis Battlehawks. pic.twitter.com/6yeKlhO6nj — Arpeety (@ArpeetKamdar) March 12, 2023

And then it was time to head into the stands. They rolled deep.

Battlehawks fans cued up inside the Dome. 40K plus expected today for @XFLBattlehawks home opener 3:00 ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/FfGbyTyZui — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) March 12, 2023

Once kickoff rolled around, the place was rocking.

And not even five minutes into the first quarter, St. Louis fans made their opinion of Stan Kroenke very clear. Kroenke, who owns the holding company of the Rams, moved the team from Missouri to Los Angeles in 2015.

He is not well-liked in the city he left eight years ago.

It’s not a Battlehawks game without ‘Kroenke sucks’ chants #KaKaw pic.twitter.com/aosS6FAGal — 590 The Fan KFNS (@590TheFan) March 12, 2023

The chants were so loud that they were even picked up on the T.V. broadcast! Battlehawks fans made sure that Kroenke could hear them all the way in California.

"Kroenke Sucks!" Chants reverberating across a sold-out Dome in St. Louis for #XFL2023 football! #XFLBattleHawks pic.twitter.com/umLjs9cxaP — The XFL Podcast (@XFLPod) March 12, 2023

As the game continued, as did the excitement.

Turnover on downs: BATTLEDOME EDITION. pic.twitter.com/Ge8mKyyrt1 — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 12, 2023

After the game, Battlehawks wide receiver Austin Prohel spoke about the atmosphere. His father, Ricky Prohel, played four years for the Rams in St. Louis, so Sunday was a pretty cool full-circle moment for the family.

Austin Prohel (@AustinProehl11 ) talking about the fans showing up and supporting them for the @XFLBattlehawks home opener.



He says that football shouldn’t have been taken away from St. Louis. #XFL2023 #xflbattlehawks pic.twitter.com/V8cuvvpeLN — Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) March 12, 2023

The people of St. Louis want to be known as a football city and did everything in their power to do so on Sunday. The Battlehawks will be home again on Saturday, and the bar is set!