As the 2023 XFL season wound down, Orlando had nothing to lose and left it all out on the field. The Guardians finished the season at 1-9 on the year and lost its final game of the season by 25 on Saturday.

It was a rough finish to a rough season — for everyone except the punter.

Mac Brown, who joined the team midway through the year, has been the lone bright spot for the terrible franchise. He has taken the league by storm.

The former Ole Miss punter made quite the name for himself while in Oxford. Brown was known (jokingly) as a ‘bad boy’ for his no-nonsense attitude and ability to lay the lumber.

Pat McAfee was on the call for Brown’s final Egg Bowl and lost his mind at his massive sideline tackle and immediate smack talk toward the opposing sideline.

Brown didn’t have the chance to throw a shoulder in the XFL, but he was lights out as a passer. Yes, you read that correctly.

From a kicking standpoint, Brown averaged 44.8 yards per punt with eight downed inside the 20-yard-line and a long of 60 yards. His eight-game season was near the top amongst players at his position.

From a passing standpoint, though, Brown led the league in yards per completion. His two completions went for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Every single time that Brown connected with a receiver, it went for at least 69 yards.

The first completion took place last weekend on 4th-and-5 from inside Orland’s 30-yard-line.

MAC BROWN WITH A FAKE PUNT FOR A HUGE 69-YARD GAIN 😳@XFL2023 | @XFLGuardians pic.twitter.com/BjTfsfjMT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

The second took place on Saturday and went for six.

Brown did get another opportunity to go three-for-three on Saturday afternoon but had the pass picked off. A defender got free and he was pissed after the play because he never stood a chance.

🔥 Fake Punt INT !!! Les Guardians et surtout Mac Brown ont voulu nous faire plaisir une dernière fois avec un autre fake punt, mais celui là fini en interception. #XFL #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/SGGZoKqSjj — Spring Football News 🏈 🇲🇫 (@SpringFBnews) April 22, 2023

As a result of the interception, Battlehawks punter Sterling Hofrichter led the XFL in yards per attempt, where Brown led the league in yards per completion. Even still, Brown’s first season could not have gone any better! Perhaps he should make a position switch?