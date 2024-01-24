Xander Schauffele Keeps Door Wide Open For Potential Move To LIV Golf, Won’t Pledge Loyalty To PGA Tour

Videos by OutKick

Xander Schauffele has done his best to avoid the longtime rumors about him potentially making the move to LIV Golf, but his dodging of the subject has in some ways only added to the speculation. He’s also chosen not to pledge his loyalty to the PGA Tour at any point along the way, which turns out is by design.

The speculation surrounding Schauffele potentially joining the Saudi-backed circuit has essentially been brewing since LIV’s inception but was intensified during the 2023 Ryder Cup this past Fall. Schaffuele, along with his good friend and teammate Patrick Cantlay, were rumored to not exactly be seeing eye-to-eye with the running of the event, specifically the fact that players weren’t directly being paid.

Well, LIV Golf pays, and pays a lot, therefore it sounded the alarms that a move from Schauffele could be imminent.

Xander Schauffele is aware of the rumors tying him to LIV Golf, but isn’t going to completely shut them down. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele Understands How Quickly Reality Can Change

Schauffele has stayed put on the PGA Tour thus far having played in two of the year’s first three events and committed to several tournaments coming up on the calendar.

He’s not looking too far ahead, however, he’s well aware that circumstances can change in a hurry. Jon Rahm recently joining LIV is a prime example of that.

“I’ve just tried to be as honest as possible and I’ve just dodged the question because I’m not going to pledge to the tour,” Schauffele told the Fore Play podcast. “I’m not going to say, ‘I’m going to play here forever’ or ‘I’m going to go there’, I’ll just say I’m here right now which is a fact.”

If those comments weren’t proof enough that a move to LIV has entered the mind of Scahuffele, what he said next certainly will.

“As soon as I hear someone say they’re for sure staying, I’m like ‘you’re gone’, and you just end up lying,” Schauffele continued.

“If you’re not thinking sharp or someone puts some heat on you, then you might say the wrong thing and it will come back and bite you when your mind changes.”

His choice of words saying “when your mind changes” as opposed to ‘if’ your mind changes is interesting, to say the least.

It is refreshing to hear a player speak honestly about the reality, which at the moment is completely up in the air given the PGA Tour – Saudi PIF Merger discussions still ongoing. Reality 12 months ago, six months ago, hell six weeks ago, wasn’t what it is today and with the presumed changes coming to the game, there is no telling what the landscape looks like in the coming weeks.

