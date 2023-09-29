Wyoming Father & Son Bleached Penis Shapes On Cows As Payback To Ranch Neighbor, According To Investigators

Videos by OutKick

This might be the most Wyoming story to ever appear on OutKick.

A feud between neighbors allegedly boiled over to the point where a father and son now face felony charges for bleaching penis shapes on cows belonging to their neighbor, according to the Cowboy State Daily, who is all over this story that has apparently rocked the Wyoming cattle industry.

Clair McFarland of the Cowboy State Daily reports Patrick Sean Carroll, 66, and his son Tucker Kye Carroll, 34, face two criminal complaints related to the June incident where numerous cows were bleached while being pushed through a ranching chute.

Philip Habeck, the neighboring rancher who now has a bunch of bleached cows, is facing significant financial losses thanks to the dong art.

The affidavit estimates Habeck could be out north of $140,000 just on the 189 bleached heifers and that number will go up once the bleached bulls are figured into the equation.

The father-son duo who allegedly bleached cattle with penises and other markings are the talk of the Wyoming ranching industry. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The complaint argues that future buyers of Habeck’s cattle may think something is wrong with the animal due to the markings.

Let me break down this feud for you guys as quickly as possible. I don’t want to play inside baseball here. Here is how this is playing out via the court documents:

• The Carrolls say they were growing frustrated with Habeck and his lack of care when his cows would get onto their property. The father-son duo admits their fence isn’t completely up to snuff, but that they always fixed parts of the fence that needed attention.

• They say Habeck wasn’t as proactive and this summer as they were out branding their own cattle, they decided it was time to “get Philip’s attention.”

• The Habeck cattle, which jumped the border on June 20, were rounded up by the Carrolls and an unnamed cohort who then “marked them up pretty good.”

• Investigators say those markings included dong art.

• There’s a bunch of arguing over the fence and how one neighbor is mad at the other for sitting around watching as the other guy tried to make life better for everyone.

• There are hurt feelings, cattle with dong markings and now felony charges.

Rancher Philip Habeck could be out a huge sum of money if his cattle go to market and buyers think there’s something wrong with the animal. (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

If there’s any good news to come out of this case it’s that the neighbors didn’t start shooting each other over the cows getting loose and the penis bleaching.

The bad news is that the Carrolls now face trouble with the Wyoming court system and these guys are going to be spending time in the courtroom instead of eating chili out of cans around a campfire.

Let’s get this one settled, fellas. It’s time to come together to find a solution that keeps everyone working for America and keeping beef on the tables.

Do it for your country.