Wyndham Clark Said Nothing Wrong, He Should Think He’s ‘Better’ Than Rory McIlroy | Mark Harris

Wyndham Clark is the No. 10 ranked golfer on planet Earth and the reigning U.S. Open champion. He’s also a professional athlete, and just like every other successful professional athlete, Clark oozes self-confidence.

Wyndham Clark’s biggest fan is Wyndham Clark, just like LeBron James’ biggest fan is LeBron James. You don’t become a major champion and PGA Tour winner by having self-doubt, you climb those mountain tops because you believe in yourself.

Everyone who possesses common sense realizes this, of course, but in today’s world of media when a quote can be taken out of context to create a story, then by God it’s going to be taken out of context. This is exactly what some have done with Clark’s recent comments about being “better” than Rory McIlroy.

He joined ‘Golf Channel‘ last week to discuss his debut at this week’s Ryder Cup in Rome. Potential matchups became a topic of the conversation, and Clark said he’d love a shot at McIlroy.

“I have the utmost respect for Rory, he is one of our great ambassadors of our game. He is obviously one of the best of all time and he is still going so he can be that. I have tons of respect for Rory and because of that respect, I also want to beat him. I like to think I am better than him and I want to prove that,” Clark said.

“I would love to play Rory, I think that would be really fun for the fans too.”

Wyndham Clark is confident against anyone, including Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Clark literally began his comments by saying he has the utmost respect for McIlroy before continuing on to say “I like to think I am better than him and I want to prove that.” It’s also worth remembering Clark beat McIlroy by a shot to win the U.S. Open just three months ago, hence the very real self-belief.

Many golf fans and even reporters interpreted Clark’s quote in the way they wanted to suggesting that he flat-out said “I am better than Rory McIlroy, full stop.”

It’s been nearly a full week since Clark made his comments about McIlroy, but Sky Sports still isn’t over what the American had to say.

While practicing at Marco Simone on Tuesday afternoon three days before the start of the Ryder Cup, a reporter addressed Clark saying that he “caused quite a stir with your comments about Rory McIlroy” before asking what the reaction has been from his U.S. teammates.

Clark rightfully told the reporter his initial comments were taken out of context before doubling down about having self-belief that he’s better than every player.

“I mean, I think I’m better than every player,” Clark said. “How could you not think that? If I don’t think that, then what am I doing out here? It had nothing to do with me, any sort of arrogance or cockiness, it was more that I just try to have self-belief in myself.”

🗣️ “Maybe I’ll get a slice of humble pie” 🥧 US Open champion Wyndham Clark responds to comments he made where he said he was better than Rory McIlroy 👀 pic.twitter.com/s330csFyRE — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2023

Clark may be a Ryder Cup rookie, but he’s well aware that he’s given European fans in Rome bulletin board material for the entire weekend. He’ll be hearing it from fans the moment he steps foot on property Friday until the moment he leaves on Sunday, but thankfully he may be the most self-confident person in all of Italy, so he should be able to handle himself no matter how things turn out for the Americans.

