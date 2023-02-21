Twitter Users Offer Hilarious Reactions To Possibility Of WWIII

Videos by OutKick

Twitter is having itself a day as WWIII is one of the top trending topics in the world.

As of Tuesday afternoon, WWIII is one of the most tweeted about subjects thanks to multiple issues around the world.

Russia pulled out of a missile treaty, China is weighing lethal aid to Russia, the war in Ukraine continues to rage and there’s more weapons flooding in from the west.

While the threat of nuclear annihilation is hardly a laughing matter, nobody on Twitter seems to be in a bad mood. In fact, the reactions are nothing short of hilarious.

Twitter users react to WWIII possibly being on the horizon.

As we all know, Twitter users hardly treat super serious subjects with much weight. In fact, Twitter is where you go to roast any and all subjects.

It’s been no different Tuesday as people offer some truly comical reactions to the possibility of WWIII.

Me and the boys in jail after avoiding World War III pic.twitter.com/KlITHNMsv0 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Fortnite kids when they're finally 18 and have to participate In World War III pic.twitter.com/hbkz8E3WjZ — trust me bro (@RagingBetr) February 21, 2023

Me on my way to Canada after World War III starts pic.twitter.com/3YULbtqzFN — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Me seeing World War III Trending again pic.twitter.com/Yfj76Pkf6g — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

When you see World War III is trending yet again. pic.twitter.com/8dMefwrDSM — Degens From Up North (@degensupnorth) February 21, 2023

Me after getting my draft letter for World War III pic.twitter.com/QEm3BZ69kp — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Me trying to avoid getting drafted in World War III pic.twitter.com/5Xdt7DFTDD — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Joe Biden explaining to Vladimir Putin not to start World War III because it would destroy the world and be bad pic.twitter.com/JoMRliPeys — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

When World War III is trending on Twitter, you can't afford breakfast and all your investments are in the redpic.twitter.com/TekoCfjP1G — Benzinga (@Benzinga) February 21, 2023

Aged out millennials wishing Gen Z good luck on the World War III draft pic.twitter.com/dPlFdT0SXv — Harrison (@HarrisonKrank) February 21, 2023

Russia trying to start World War III again pic.twitter.com/ho1b0uZMPj — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

World War III is trending, I believe this image that I happened to have on my computer sums this up very well pic.twitter.com/nJ4kWTb3yg — S_ (@DarSon000) February 21, 2023

Me pretending to have a disability so I don’t get drafted in World War III pic.twitter.com/SHQSdarMVR — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Me after getting drafted in World War III pic.twitter.com/rvVMcK6PpO — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 21, 2023

Me yelling at the Army recruiter after he tells me I’ve been drafted to fight in World War III pic.twitter.com/qhGtLEBqAU — Finesse King ⚜️ (@kimjongillah) February 21, 2023

Is another world war likely?

While there is a lot of hysteria about everything happening in the world right now, it’s important to note we’re not anywhere near another world war.

At least, there’s nothing publicly to suggest that. Just speaking purely about the facts, once you see America start mobilizing hundreds of millions of troops, then it might be time to start sweating. Until then, it’s just people popping off.

How are we going to fight a world war without our forces forward deployed near China or Russia? The answer is we’re not, and we wouldn’t do it with what we already have in South Korea, Japan or the region. How do I know this? As American Joyride listeners know, I know a person or two who dealt with war at the highest levels.

"It was hamburger meat."



Former Delta operator and @SEALTeam_pplus star Tyler Grey got blown up during an intense raid in Iraq against scumbag terrorists.



His story of survival is incredible, and will make you proud to be an American.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/9GZofVzUl8 pic.twitter.com/dChRUiasPB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2022

Having said that, if WWIII does start and Russians are parachuting down from the sky, you all know there’s only one plan:

Red motherf****ng Dawn. Take it away!