WWE’s Vince McMahon Facing Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Vince McMahon is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee who accuses him of engaging in sex trafficking.

According to Variety, ex-WWE employee Janel Grant filed the new lawsuit in the US District Court of the District of Connecticut. While McMahon is named as a defendant in Grant’s suit, he’s not alone. It also lists the WWE and the company’s former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.

Grant’s lawsuit alleges that McMahon and his co-defendants ran afoul of the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act. The suit includes claims of civil battery and allegations that Grant faced sexual and emotional abuse for years while an employee of the company.

The suit alleges that McMahon and Laurinaitis were guilty of the alleged acts “both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting.”

It singles out McMahon as having “repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people.”

It also alleges that the WWE mogul gave Grant gifts and threatened her livelihood and reputation if she refused to “succumb to his increasingly depraved sexual demands, including disseminating pornography of Ms. Grant to ‘thousands’ of individuals and engaging in sex acts with other WWE employees — some of whom were complete strangers.”

The New Lawsuit Against McMahon Comes Days After Netflix Mega Deal

Grant is seeking unspecified monetary damages. She is also requesting that a judge declare a non-disclosure agreement she signed while employed at the company as “void and unenforceable.”

According to CNBC, that NDA dates back to 2022. Grant and McMahon came to terms on that agreement which included McMahon paying her $3 million.

However, Grant alleges that McMahon has only paid her $1 million of that sum.

McMahon stepped away from the WWE in 2022, but returned in 2023. He was involved in the merger that saw the WWE and UFC combine as one company that same year. The new entity is now known as TKO Group Holdings.

The news of this lawsuit comes just days after TKO Group Holdings announced a massive $5 billion deal with Netflix. This 10-year deal will see the WWE’s Monday Night RAW move to the streaming platform in 2025.

