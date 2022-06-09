WWE’s The Miz Supports Browns, Won’t Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey

WWE superstar, The Miz, is a diehard Cleveland sports fan. But that doesn’t mean he’s backing new signal caller Deshaun Watson.

At least not publicly.

“I’m a huge Browns fan. I’ve been a huge Browns fan since I was a child,” Mike Mizanin, aka “The Miz”, told TMZ. He grew up in Parma, Ohio, which is a Cleveland suburb. “I went to the Cleveland Municipal Stadium watching them (as a kid).

“…Bernie Kosar, Eric Metcalf, Ozzie Newsome, I grew up with such rich history to the Cleveland Browns.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz)

He continued: “I’m still a Cleveland Browns fan, but you’re not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey.’

For those of you living under a boulder, Watson has been accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct. His alleged misconduct had a pattern of taking place during massage sessions, generally with masseuses contacted through Instagram.

All signs point to The Miz cheering on his hometown team sans Watson, who will almost certainly be suspended by the NFL. Watson and his team have already met with commissioner Roger Goodell and most expect a decision on a possible suspension to be made prior to training camp in late July.

Fortunately, the Browns are headed to a Super Bowl win with or without the $240 million dollar QB. At least according to The Miz.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF