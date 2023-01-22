WWE’s Maryse Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Revealing Outfit While Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

If you’re hitting a milestone birthday, and want to prove you still have it, you do exactly what Maryse Mizanin did to celebrate her 40th birthday. She grabbed a loud red outfit, that was begging for a wardrobe malfunction, then posed for a few pics.

There’s no way of telling from the three pictures Maryse shared of her birthday look if she was able to keep things in place throughout her celebration. But it wouldn’t be her first birthday wardrobe malfunction. She’s been there, done that.

Maryse suffers a wardrobe malfunction while running away from The Miz’s birthday party. / Twitter/WWE

A few months ago the supportive wife of The Miz suffered one on “Monday Night Raw” while celebrating his birthday. The unscripted moment spiced up the event, but hasn’t led to much more ring time for the blonde beauty.

Maryse normally shows up to WWE events alongside her husband and rarely rides solo. On social media it’s a different story. She rides solo a lot more frequently. That’s what she did for her birthday when she announced to her 1.6 million followers, “Here’s to 40.”

At 40 Maryse Mizanin Still Has It

The look, expectedly, was one her followers were huge fans of. It collected hundreds of thousands of likes across the multiple posts and a ton of birthday wishes for the mom of two.

Maryse’s followers aren’t the only ones who like the look. The now 40-year-old seems to enjoy it as well. She broke out a similar outfit to welcome the new year.

Instead of the sparkling red she wore on her birthday, the new year outfit was a toned down green color. But it’s not the color that makes it so popular.

Maryse knows this. When you reach a certain age you have better understanding of your strengths and weaknesses. Here’s to 40 and here’s to more of this look.