WWE’s Drew McIntyre Plays Tennessee Titans LB For A Day

Tennessee’s linebacker room just got more crowded.

Earlier this week, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre, a two-time WWE Champion, joined Titans outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi for a series of football drills at Tennessee’s Nissan Stadium, the site of WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view later this month. In doing so, McIntyre was in complete Titans uniform, courtesy of the team’s equipment staff.

And though his size (6’5, 265 lbs) and effort would be desired within any linebacking corps, his hands of stone and lack of quickness shouldn’t have any existing Titans LBs fearing for their jobs.

Watch McIntyre give the NFL a shot in the video below.

First and foremost, I have to critique McIntyre’s choice of a number – 61. That just screams “cut me.” You’re either playing center or bench if you’re rocking those digits. That’s a terrible look. Maybe the Titans staff made the decision for him? Either way, it ain’t pretty.

Secondly, I’m concerned with McIntyre’s inability to explode into the blocking sled. You toss around 300 pounders for a living but you can’t do a little damage to a stationary sled? Please. No wonder they’ve got you in 61.

The 37-year-old was a nightmare attempting to catch punts, but we’ll let that slide for a would-be linebacker.

Unsurprisingly, McIntyre performed best when following Adeniyi’s lead and “punching” out the ball from a makeshift ballcarrier.

“Oh my goodness, what a workout,” said McIntyre after sweating through a number of drills. “When McIntyre’s training like this, I am un-frickin’ stoppable.”

Yes, he went third person. So maybe there is still hope for an NFL career.

McIntyre, sans helmet, is expected to go back to his day job in time for SummerSlam on July 30th from Nashville.

