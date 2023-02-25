WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux Pulls Out A String Bikini ‘From The Vault’

Videos by OutKick

The last time we caught up with WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux, she had just torched Instagram in a see-through bikini top. That was several weeks ago.

Things have been fairly quiet on her end since then, unless you count an “I love you” post directed at her husband Karrion Kross. It features her rocking black lingerie, but seems to have flown under the radar.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux (Image Credit: Twitter)

If flying under the radar is even possible with more than 700,000 followers. I suppose with the algorithms being what they are these days, anything is possible.

What didn’t fly under the radar, at least not my radar, is something Scarlett shared this week. It was a look at one of her string bikinis. According to the caption, it’s a look that she pulled out “from the vault.”

A vault that has to be loaded with similar looks. She did have a year of free time to fill after she was released by the WWE.

It was all about the content during that time. Scarlett was on the OnlyFans bandwagon promoting the link in the bio every time you turned around.

She had a ton of success, before shutting it down to re-join the WWE. So much success that at one point she had to suspend custom requests.

There Are Many Ways To Fulfill One’s WWE Superstar Duties

Having a vault to dig through and drop content out of is a luxury that allows heat checks whenever the mood to do so hits. It’s a good way to keep fans engaged between ring appearances too.

Scarlett hasn’t seen much action since her return, but her husband has. In fact, Kross is back in action taking on Rey Mysterio tonight on SmackDown.

As has been the case throughout their career, you can expect that she’ll be joining Kross as he makes his way to the ring. Anything can happen ringside.

Drinks can be thrown or a dispute of her own could break out at any time. If that happens there’s really no telling where that could take her.

Everything from a rivalry getting started to a wardrobe malfunction could be on the table. For now let’s take a look back at some of her “link in bio” teasers from her time as an OnlyFans model.