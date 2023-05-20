WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri Plays ‘Mermaids’ In The Sand At The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Maxxine Dupri, formerly known as Sofia Cromwell when she first signed with the WWE, is a star on the rise. She spent some time with the organization’s development brand NXT before getting the call up a few months ago to WWE Raw as the leader of the Maximum Male Models.

The former Phoenix Suns dancer and Los Angeles Rams cheerleader has made the rise as the Director of Talent at Maximum Male Models without stepping in the ring for her own match.

WWE superstar making content backstage (Image Credit: Maxxine Dupri/Instagram)

During an appearance on WWE Deutschland’s Die Woche, she was asked when she would be making her in-ring debut. She responded, “I knew that was coming.”

“Let’s just say that I am prepared and I will dominate if I have to. But I’m not gonna get my fingernails dirty on someone who’s not worth it. So, when it is time, that’s gonna happen.”

Maxxine went on to emphasis that she’s prepared for her opportunity. She added, “I’m prepared. That’s what I’m gonna say.”

“You gotta just stay tuned in but just know that if someone crosses me incorrectly, I’m prepared.”

Until that day comes, which could be sooner rather than later, she will be playing the old fashioned role of female manager for her Maximum Male Models.

Part of her duties, as with every WWE superstar, is building her brand on social media. That’s proven to be an easy task for her. She’s found the right balance between wrestling and modeling content building a following of more than 177k in the process.

Maxxine Durpi Is A WWE Superstar On The Rise

Maxxine checked in this week a few times from the beach during her free time leading up to her 26th birthday. One of those check-ins came in the form of her playing in the sand at the beach.

She captioned the bikini pics, “can’t talk right now, I’m playing mermaids.”

Whether she’s playing mermaids at the beach or leading her wrestlers to the ring and serving as their manager, one thing is clear she’s ready for the big time.

That was obvious back in October when she first showed up on our radar and continues to be the case. The WWE knows this and that’s why she’s ringside on Raw.

Buckle up, we’re still at the beginning stages of her rise in wrestling and on social media.