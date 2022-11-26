WWE Superstar Emma Drops A Bikini Pic From Her Bedroom

Tenille Dashwood made her return to the WWE, where she competes under the ring name Emma, last month. She took on Ronda Rousey during a match on SmackDown.

It was the 33-year-old Australian’s first match in the WWE since she was released in 2017. Emma lost the match to Rousey via an arm bar submission, but she was happy to be back with the wrestling organization after a nearly 5-year absence.

Emma’s WWE SmackDown return against Ronda Rousey on Oct. 28, 2022 (Image Credit: WWE/YouTube)

On the anniversary of her release from the WWE, a day after she answered Rousey’s open challenge and made her return, Emma tweeted, “5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full!”

“I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of!”

When she’s not making noise in the ring, Emma is doing so on social media. That often comes in the form of a bikini pic for her millions of followers. Her latest comes from her bedroom with the caption, “It’s bikini weather somewhere.”

WWE Superstar Emma Knows How To Influence

While away from the WWE, Emma spent some time on the independent wrestling circuit. She headlined a WrestlePro event in her first appearance following her release.

After that she wrestled in Ring of Honor and most recently Impact Wrestling. She became the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Rayne in March before losing the title in June.

Emma’s final appearance with Impact Wrestling, prior to her WWE return, came on July 14 in a match she lost to Masha Slamovich. In addition to her wrestling she also got in on the subscription based game by launching a site on Brand Army.

With 1.5 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter one thing is for sure, Emma has remained a fan favorite despite the absence from the WWE. Sharing bikini pics on a regular basis probably helps out with that.