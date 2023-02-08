WWE SummerSlam Announced For Ford Field

Videos by OutKick

Detroit, Michigan’s Ford Field is going from the pain of watching the Detroit Lions, to the pain of wrestlers on the receiving end of a powerbomb. Motown, meet SummerSlam.

The WWE has announced that one of their “Core 4” pay-per-views, SummerSlam, will take at Detroit’s Ford Field, home to the Lions.

SUMMERSLAM IS ONE OF THE PARTIES OF THE SUMMER

The annual PPV event, which will feature the biggest names in wrestling, will take place on August 5th. It’s the first time the WWE has been at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 back in 2007.

Hot seat, the Detroit Lions. Maybe quarterback Jared Goff can get involved somehow to win over more fans.

The WWE has been crushing it as of late. For example, this is the third-straight year that SummerSlam will take place at a football stadium. Last year, the event was held at Nissan Stadium, home to the Tennessee Titans.

They also just announced the massive success of their Royal Rumble pay-per-view last month. The WWE said that they had their highest gate for the event at over $7 million, as well as their highest ratings ever.