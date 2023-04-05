WWE Star Finn Balor Shows Off Gnarly Injuries

Videos by OutKick

For anyone who thinks that “wrestling is fake,” Finn Balor would like to have a word with you.

The former WWE Universal Champion was involved in a “Hell in a Cell,” match this past weekend at WrestleMania 39 and let’s just say, as the name suggests – it wasn’t exactly pleasant.

Finn Balor gets busted open by Edge with a ladder inside Hell in a Cell. Finns skull got rocked! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/OwUuX6kx2R — WrestlingDad101 (@WrestlingDad101) April 3, 2023

Balor, who came out in his alter ego “Demon” persona ended up getting hit with a ladder at one point during the match, causing his head to cut open. The referee and medical professionals temporarily stopped the match once they saw just how significant Balor’s injury was. They tried patching it up, but that didn’t work and it became just a giant bloody mess for the rest of the match.

Afterwards, Balor posted photos on Twitter that he revealed he needed 14 stitches to close the gash on his head, as well as various wounds and bruises along his back.

WRESTLEMANIA 39 TOOK PLACE OVER 2 NIGHTS AT SOFI STADIUM

First up, the cut on the left is not only significantly large, but it also looks deep as hell.

And if you REALLY look at those markings on the photo on the right, you just know how painful that has to be. I’m sure Finn probably had his adrenaline still going at the time he was getting cleaned up, but imagine the pain the next day?

People complain about having sunburn on their neck and shoulders and how much it hurts. Look at those welts and lashes on his back. Good luck sleeping on that, Finn.

The worst part is that Balor suffered through all of that pain and didn’t even end up winning the match! But hey, at least he will go into the wrestling books along with another Hell in a Cell Match, the all-time great match between Undertaker vs Mankind.

SOME WRESTLERS ARE SUPERIOR ATHLETES

We know that “wrestling is fake,” in the fact that there is a predetermined winner and loser.

But as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray of the Dudley Boyz told me – the performance and athletic aspects of wrestling are anything but. Bully explained how wrestlers are on the road 300 days a year, performing day in and day out and actually putting their bodies on the line. They do this regardless of being tired, exhausted and being injured.

Bully summed it up as “There is no offseason in wrestling.”

Finn Balor would agree.

