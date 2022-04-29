WWE Releases 10 NXT 2.0 Talents Including Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai

Spring cleaning is underway in WWE, as the sports-entertainment company announced the release of 10 NXT 2.0 talents Friday.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the list is headlined by Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai and Harland, who have all been prominently featured on television on Tuesday nights.

Lumis, who previously worked in Impact Wrestling as Sam Shaw, signed with the company in 2019 and was recently on the losing end of matches against Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo. He last appeared on the April 19 episode of NXT 2.0, teaming with Duke Hudson in a loss to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Lumis had been involved with Indi Hartwell, as the two were in a storyline marriage since the rebranding of the show last fall.

Kai is arguably the most notable name on the list, having been with the company since 2016 after competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Kai was a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Gonzalez — now Rodriguez. She wrestled her last match on the April 12 edition of NXT 2.0 when she unsuccessfully challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Harland signed a development deal with the company in February 2021, after deciding to no longer continue his collegiate football career. Harland aka Parker Boudreaux spent four years at UCF, starting all 13 games at right guard in 2019. Known for his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar, Harland had been paired with Joe Gacy and was in an angle involving NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Full List Of Released NXT 2.0 Talents:

Dexter Lumis

Dakota Kai

Harland

Malcolm Bivens

Persia Pirotta

Draco Anthony

Sanjana George

Raelyn Divine

Mila Malani

Paige Prinzivalli

Photos courtesy of WWE.com.

